 CICU decries amendment in MSME Act - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / CICU decries amendment in MSME Act

CICU decries amendment in MSME Act

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 31, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The new amendment proposes that all MSMEs must make their due payment within 45 days of a transaction or else it will not be considered a business transaction and as such will be taxed 30 percent, according to CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) executive committee on Tuesday held an urgent meeting on the amendment in chapter 43B of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Act.

HT Image
HT Image

The new amendment proposes that all MSMEs must make their due payment within 45 days of a transaction or else it will not be considered a business transaction and as such will be taxed 30 percent, according to CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The businessmen, Ahuja said, wanted the amendment to include a clause stating that if an MSME gets into a contract with a customer that mandates payment beyond the stipulated period of 45 days it should be considered a business transaction as well.

He agreed some members in the meeting expressed support for the new amendment though.

“We will send a representation to the ministry of MSMEs to discuss the changes,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On