President of CICU, Upkar Singh Ahuja, appreciated the work being done by government agencies in promoting export in India. (Bloomberg)
CICU organises event to promote India as export hub

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) in association with department of industries and commerce on Tuesday organised an event on export promotion, ‘Vanijya Utsav”, to showcase India as a rising economic force under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:34 AM IST

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) in association with department of industries and commerce on Tuesday organised an event on export promotion, ‘Vanijya Utsav”, to showcase India as a rising economic force under Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion. Presentations were made and lectures were delivered to encourage exports. The event was attended by more than 150 members and an exhibition was organised during which exporters showcase their products.

Joint director general of foreign trade, Ludhiana, Suvidh Shah, gave a presentation on how to become an exporter.He apprised the participants regarding products, market, customer, data analysis, DGFT and its scheme under Foreign Trade Policy and Punjab state export program.

Bal Mukund from Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) of India also spoke on the policies being offered by ECGC and the benefits.

President of CICU, Upkar Singh Ahuja, appreciated the work being done by government agencies in promoting exporters in the region.

He also urged the participants to avail the benefits of government schemes and expand their business at international level, which will help the country’s economy to grow. Joint secretary of CICU, SB Singh, discussed the potential of opportunities in exports.

