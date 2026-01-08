CIK raids 22 locations in Valley over mule accounts, terror links

Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Wednesday carried out raids at 22 places in Valley and detained 22 persons while investigating an extensive criminal network operating mule bank accounts to launder proceeds of cyber frauds, illegal online gaming, betting rackets and other unlawful activities, said officials. The searches resulted in the seizure of substantial incriminating material, including digital devices and financial records critical to the investigation, said CIK in a statement. (HT representative)

Police said that acting on credible and specific intelligence inputs, FIR under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000; Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 has been registered at police station Counter Intelligence Kashmir.

Police said that during the preliminary investigation, 22 suspects operating within the Kashmir division were identified. “After obtaining search warrants from the Special NIA Court, Srinagar, CIK conducted simultaneous searches at 22 locations: (17 locations in Srinagar district, 3 locations in Budgam district, 1 location each in Shopian and Kulgam districts).

“The searches resulted in the seizure of substantial incriminating material, including digital devices and financial records critical to the investigation,” CIK said in a statement, adding that so far, 22 individuals have been detained for questioning to establish their precise roles and linkages with cyber frauds, illegal online gaming, betting platforms and suspicious financial transactions.

“The investigation and the evidence collected is expected to open floodgates in identifying a much wider network, both within the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and across other parts of the country,” the statement said.