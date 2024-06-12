CISF constable’s brother says she doesn’t regret slapping Kangana

A few days after senior officials claimed that CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur was apologetic for slapping Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, Kulwinder’s brother Sher Singh Mahiwal said there is no point in apologising and she has no regrets as she has done “nothing wrong”. Sher Singh met her recently, who briefed him about the whole incident. The incident involving Kangana Ranaut took place at the Chandigarh airport’s security checkpoint ahead of her flight to Delhi at around 3 pm on Thursday.

Singh, general secretary of the Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee in Kapurthala district, said Kulwinder informed him that she was pained at Kangana’s “derogatory” statements against women participating in the farmers protest in 2020. “My sister’s action was out of anguish against Kangana for her remarks. There were no signs of repentance and no point of apology,” he said.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

ALSO READ- Kangana Ranaut wants to normalise ‘obsessive’ work culture for country's growth: ‘Stop waiting for weekends’

He added that had the state or the Central governments acted against the newly elected MP, such incident could have been avoided.

The incident took place at around 3 pm at the Chandigarh airport’s security checkpoint ahead of Ranaut’s flight to Delhi on Thursday. After the ‘assault’, the BJP MP, in a video, had alleged that the constable approached her when she was waiting in the security check area, hit her and began hurling abuses, seemingly without any provocation. When Ranaut asked for the reason for her behaviour, Kaur allegedly told her that she was a supporter of the farmers’ protests. “Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab,” Kangana had posted on X.

ALSO READ- As Shabana Azmi extends support to Kangana Ranaut after slapgate, a brief history of their feud

Suspended immediately after the incident, Kaur was booked on Friday under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (whoever wrongfully restrains any person) of the Indian Penal Code. Both are bailable offences. On Sunday, the Mohali police formed a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

ALSO READ- Kangana Ranaut slapped: 3-member SIT formed to probe attack on actor-MP

The CISF, tasked with providing security at the airports, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

Kaur’s husband is also with the CISF posted in Jammu. The couple has two children.

It is worth mentioning here that on June 7, CISF DIG Vinay Kajla had said that Kulwinder was apologetic.