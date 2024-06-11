Kangana Ranaut wants to normalise ‘obsessive’ work culture for country's growth: ‘Stop waiting for weekends’

Actor-turned-Parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut has some ideas about the Indian work force. She believes people should be ‘obsessed’ with work if they wish to take India ahead. (Also read: As Shabana Azmi extends support to Kangana Ranaut after slapgate, a brief history of their feud) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI)

Kangana's message to young workers

Sharing a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about working 24x7 towards building the nation, Kangana wrote in an Instagram Story, “We need to normalise obsessive work culture and stop with the waiting for the weekends and crib about Mondays memes, that's all western brainwashing we are not a developed nation yet.”

Kangana Ranaut's post.

What did Murthy say?

Earlier, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy had also said something similar and attracted criticism from the working populace of the country. In a conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai in the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital's podcast 'The Record' earlier this year, Murthy had said that youngsters should put extra hours at work to compete with leading economies.

"India's work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity...we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. If we want to compete with the fastest growing countries like China and Japan, we need to boost up our work productivity," he had said.

"So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say, 'This is my country. I'd like to work 70 hours a week,'" he added.

MP Kangana Ranaut

Making her political -- and electoral debut -- Ranaut defeated her nearest Congress rival Singh by over 74,000 votes from Mandi in her home state this Lok Sabha elections.

A day after her win, Kangana said she was hit in the face and abused by a woman CISF constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, the ugly fracas breaking out two days after she was won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Constable Kulwinder Kaur, who appeared to be upset with Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests, was suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials said.