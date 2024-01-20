CISF guard of Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu dies of gunshot wound

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for the security of Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu died after suffering a bullet injury in the head on Friday night, police said on Saturday. A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for the security of Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu died after suffering a bullet injury in the head on Friday night. (Representational photo)

Also read: Legal tangle stalls civic body polls in Punjab

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The guard, Sandeep Kumar of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was deployed at the house of the MP near the local Rose Garden at the time of the incident. The bullet hit under his chin and pierced through his head.

Senior officers of the CISF and Punjab Police reached the spot and investigation is underway.

Vijay Kumar of Police Station Division No. 8 said that preliminary investigation suggests the bullet was fired accidentally.

Bittu was away at a function and returned home after coming to know about the incident.