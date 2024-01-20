close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / CISF guard of Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu dies of gunshot wound

CISF guard of Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu dies of gunshot wound

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 20, 2024 12:36 PM IST

Initial investigation suggests the bullet was fired accidentally; Bittu was not at home when incident occurred

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for the security of Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu died after suffering a bullet injury in the head on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for the security of Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu died after suffering a bullet injury in the head on Friday night. (Representational photo)
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed for the security of Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu died after suffering a bullet injury in the head on Friday night. (Representational photo)

Also read: Legal tangle stalls civic body polls in Punjab

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The guard, Sandeep Kumar of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was deployed at the house of the MP near the local Rose Garden at the time of the incident. The bullet hit under his chin and pierced through his head.

Senior officers of the CISF and Punjab Police reached the spot and investigation is underway.

Vijay Kumar of Police Station Division No. 8 said that preliminary investigation suggests the bullet was fired accidentally.

Bittu was away at a function and returned home after coming to know about the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On