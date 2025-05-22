CISF to guard Nangal dam

The Centre ordered the deployment of a contingent of nearly 300 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel for the security of the Nangal dam. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Nangal Dam during the recent water sharing row with Haryana. (HT FIle)

The order has been issued by the ministry of home affairs. According to a May 19 notification by the CISF director general, a contingent of 296 personnel has been sanctioned for security of Bhakra dam project at Nangal.

The Centre’s decision comes amid a dispute between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of its water. Currently, Punjab Police personnel guard the Nangal dam. It is the same site where Punjab Police deployment was beefed up after controversy broke out over release of water to Haryana as per the Bhakra Beas Management Board sharing agreement.

According to an MHA official, the decision to deploy the CISF at the dam has been taken in view of threat perception reports prepared for it by central intelligence and security agencies. Earlier, the Centre had launched a security review of vital installations across the country, including those that are currently guarded by the forces.

A letter regarding deployment of CISF security was sent to director, security and consultancy, BBMB. As per this letter, the BBMB has been instructed to complete all necessary formalities to provide accommodation, transportation, communication equipment, and security gadgets for the CISF deployment. The force will take position as soon as logistics and accommodation issues are addressed for the troops there.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg termed the Centre’s decision to deploy the CISF a direct attack on the federal structure and the soul of Punjab. “The waters are ours, the money is ours but the Centre is trying to snatch our rights. When Punjab Police was protecting the water, then why CISF,” Garg posted on X.