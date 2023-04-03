In last five months 20,000 challans issued for wrong parkings in Ludhiana

With the dearth of designated parking spaces hitting the residents hard, the city police have in the last five months issued the highest number of over 20,000 challans for wrong parking of vehicles as compared to other violations. Out of a total of the 84,356 challans issued by the police under various offences, as many as 20,724 were issued for parking vehicles in the wrong place, the official data by the Ludhiana traffic police revealed. (HT Photo)

The second highest 17,635 challans were issued for not wearing a helmet, followed by 6,805 challans for unauthorised number plate.

Traffic police officials said that prominent markets in the posh areas of the city, including Sarabha Nagar, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, South City, Malhar road, and Feroze Gandhi Market face the issue of wrong parking.

They said that the issue of wrong parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers also plagues other markets, including Chaura Bazaar, Miller Ganj and Jawaher camp is also prevalent there.

Four towing vehicles of traffic police remain on duty to clear the wrongly parked vehicles to ease the congestion.

Assistant commissioner of police, (ACP, traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said that the problem of wrong parking in the city is severe due to the lack of parking spaces and increasing traffic in the city.

He said that encroachments outside the commercial complex and using that space as parking is also a violation of the rules.

Manish Sharma, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, said that even as the commercial spaces have grown fourfold in the city, little attention has been paid to the development of parking lots.

He said that the city needs multiple parking lots at the main parking lots to get respite from the menace of wrong parking.

Only 700 challans for causing pollution

Even as the city’s air pollution touched dangerous levels, only 718 challans were issued to vehicles for causing pollution.

Lamba said the vehicles with new technology do not cause pollution. He added that the autorickshaws which are plying on the roads without registration in violation of rules are being impounded.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Sameer Verma said that a total of ₹5.95 crore was collected through challans in the city during a period between November 2022 to March 20, 2023.

Maximum earnings were made in the month of December 2022 with 15,664 challans, while a maximum number of 16,253 challans were issued in the month of February.