Weekend likely to be a rainy affair in Chandigarh

The city received 1.1 mm rain on Friday evening after most of the day remained cloudy and breezy, keeping the weather pleasant. Commuters caught in the rain in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

With a fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect the region on Saturday evening, the India Meteorological Department has forecast chances of heavy rain through the weekend, with higher possibility on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 33°C on Thursday to 34°C on Friday, normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature also rose from 26.1°C to 26.2°C, also normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 30°C, and the minimum temperature between 25°C and 26°C.