Chandigarh records hottest September day in 36 years

With the maximum temperature touching 37°C on Thursday, the city saw its hottest September day since 1987. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will remain on the higher side over the next week too.

At 37°C, the maximum temperature was 3.9 degrees above normal. This is the hottest day this season has seen since July 21 when the maximum temperature had gone up to 38°C. This is the highest since September 27, 1987, when the all-time highest temperature for September at 38°C was recorded.

What made Thursday even more unbearable for residents was that humidity remained between 60% and 73% despite the high temperature. As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, when temperature crosses 35°C, humidity levels usually come down below 50% but this trend of high humidity and temperature is unusual for the city this time of the year.

He added, “Usually around this time of the year, northerly winds which are cooler become dormant when the monsoon system becomes subdued. Currently, there is an active Western Disturbance (WD) in the region which is leading to these conditions.”

Singh explained that the WD is too high to directly lead to rain but it had increased the effect of South Easterly winds which are warmer in nature which led to the rise in temperature. While there is no warning by the IMD for the sultry weather, he said people should take precaution and remain hydrated and avoid being in direct sunlight for too long.

Light rain in Mohali

On Thursday, spells of rain were reported around Mohali in the evening, which led to waterlogging along the Airport Road. But no rain was recorded in the Chandigarh observatory, the airport observatory or the Panchkula automatic weather station by the IMD. Singh said such spells of localised rain can happen because of the high temperature and humidity and will continue in the coming days as well.

“There are some chances of light rain in the city on Saturday and Sunday due to the South Easterly winds blowing in the city but it is unlikely to rain much. The monsoon system has been dormant in the region since the start of the month and it is likely to remain this way till the third week of September. Monsoon withdrawal usually happens around the end of the month,” Singh added.

While the day temperature is on the higher side, the minimum temperature at 25.4°C on Thursday was just 0.1 degrees above normal and it is unlikely to increase as much as day temperature.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 36°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C. Humidity is also likely to stay high along similar lines.