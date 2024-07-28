City records light rain, strong showers likely over next 2 days

The city received fresh showers on Sunday evening. Rain brought relief for city residents from the scorching heat in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/ Hindustan Times)

According to Dr Sompal Singh, Department of Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the light showers were a result of decreased air pressure.

He predicted intense rain for the next two days.

So far this month, Ludhiana has observed 117.6 mm rain against the normal 220.4 mm rain for the month.

In July 2023, the city received 212.4 mm rain and in July 2022 it received 323 mm rain.

The IMD had predicted an above average monsoon this season. IMD hopes that the deficit would be compensated in the coming two months.

IMD’s Chandigarh centre Ajay Kumar Singh said the monsoon was still in its initial phases and expressed hope that in the coming weeks there would be enough rain to make up for the deficit.