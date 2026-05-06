Civic body polls in Himachal: Congress, BJP issue stern warning to rebels

Facing rebellion, both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a stern warning to the rebels, threatening strict action against anyone acting contrary to the party’s decision. The elections for the 51 urban local bodies and four municipal corporations will be held on May 17. (File)

The elections for the 51 urban local bodies and four municipal corporations will be held on May 17.

State Congress president Vinay Kumar urged party leaders and workers—who entered the electoral fray as independents against the party’s authorised nominees in the four municipal corporation elections—to respect the election committee’s decision and withdraw from the contest. He stated that strict action, in accordance with party regulations, will be taken against members acting contrary to party decisions.

He further announced a special honour for party workers who perform exceptionally well in the upcoming elections and called upon party office-bearers and workers to discharge their assigned responsibilities with complete dedication and integrity.

Indiscipline will not be tolerated: Bindal

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal issued a strong message emphasising that party discipline will be the top priority for the upcoming Panchayati Raj and Urban Local Body elections, stating that any violation of party directives will invite immediate and strict action.

“BJP is a disciplined and ideology-driven organisation. There is no place for personal ambition or indiscipline. Anyone deviating from the party line will face immediate and strict action as recommended by the committee,” said Bindal

He informed that the BJP state leadership constituted a special disciplinary committee to monitor election-related activities and ensure strict adherence to organisational discipline. The committee will keep a close watch across the state and recommend prompt action in cases of indiscipline.

Providing details, he said that senior and experienced leaders have been entrusted with this responsibility, including Rajya Sabha MP and state general secretary Sikander Kumar, state vice president & MLA Vipin Singh Parmar, state vice president Bihari Lal Sharma, former Rajya Sabha MP Indu Goswami and state vice president & MLA Balbir Verma.

“Discipline is paramount in BJP and applies equally to all workers and office bearers,” he added, urging party workers to uphold organisational values and work with a spirit of collective leadership.

LPG price hike to impact polls: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday that rising LPG prices and economic pressures on households would influence upcoming urban local body, panchayat and municipal corporation elections, while asserting that his government has fulfilled all poll guarantees in a phased manner.

“The BJP government’s increase in gas cylinder prices by ₹1,000 will impact the elections,” he said.

Highlighting his government’s performance, Sukhu asserted that all ten guarantees promised during the assembly elections are being implemented.