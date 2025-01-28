Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Civic body polls soon in J&K, says Sinha

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 28, 2025 06:58 AM IST

After praising the successful conduction of recent assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that elections to local bodies will be conducted for establishing a 3-tier governance structure

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the much awaited civic body elections in the union territory will be held soon.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (HT File)
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (HT File)

He, however, didn’t give any specific timeline for the polls.

After praising the successful conduction of recent assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “Elections to local bodies will be conducted for establishing a 3-tier governance structure.”

“Assembly elections underscored positive change and this achievement is credited to all citizens who participated in this democratic exercise, demonstrating their faith in democratic values and the future of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“People now look up to the government with renewed expectations, aspiring for an environment that promotes meaningful employment, sustainable development, social inclusivity, and robust economic growth, paving the way for an enhanced quality of life,” he said.

He also referred to significant strides made in road infrastructure including tunnels and bridges.

“Work on Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway, Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri National Highway and Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Khellani-Kishtwar-Khanabal National Highway is under progress. Work on Banihal bypass on Srinagar-Jammu NH has recently been completed and opened for traffic. Work on Delhi-Amritsar- Katra Expressway is under progress, which will reduce the distance between Delhi and Katra to 6 hours only. Srinagar and Jammu Ring Roads are in advanced stages of completion. Z-Morh tunnel has been completed and is being dedicated to the nation soon. Construction of Zojila tunnel is also under progress,” he said.

The LG also referred to rapid development in hydropower generation.

“J&K is witnessing rapid development in hydropower generation. Mega hydro projects like Pakal Dul, Kiru, and Ratle shall be ready by 2026 and Kwar by December 2027 collectively adding 3,014 MWs generation capacity. Another four hydropower projects having 1818 MWs generation capacity (Dulhasti-II, Kirthai-I, Kirthai-II and Uri-II) are in pipeline. Sawalkote HEP is in the techno economic study phase which is being conducted by NHPC,” he said.

“Holy shrine of Shri Amarnathji Baba shall be provided grid connected uninterrupted power supply through underground cabling during this year,” he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On