Guest column | Civic sense among Indians? A pipe dream
In public places, throwing garbage everywhere, wrong parking, jumping the queues, over flowing garbage bins and talking loudly are a routine affair.
We talk of becoming a developed nation by 2047, but developing a civic sense will probably take double the time!
This year, we are celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with great fanfare and there is talk of dreaming big and becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. We are patting ourselves on the back for being the fifth largest and fastest growing economy, having a 74% literacy rate, longevity of 70 years, impressive nuclear energy and space programmes, 39% renewable energy, the impressive growth of civil aviation industry, successfully making our presence in G-20 (Group of Twenty), Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the SCO (Shanghai Corporation Organisation ). However, what about developing a civic sense among Indians?
While the characteristics of developed nations can be defined as high per capita income, guaranteed security and health parameters, low unemployment rate, mastering science and technology, higher exports than imports, controlled population development, all these put the responsibility on the ‘state’. What about citizens’ effort towards becoming a civilized society, which will hasten the process of being a developed nation>
Respecting the law, inculcating good etiquettes, paying taxes, and keeping our surroundings clean are the markings of a responsible citizen who have a civic sense. It also means respecting others’ privacy and freedom. Let me quote few prevailing irritants as an example. At traffic lights, one witnesses people without a helmet, horns blaring, driving in the wrong lane, jumping the lights, non-functional traffic lights, pot holes, use of cell phone, cops not doing their desired duties, and the ugly sight of beggars. This ill behoves the citizens of a nation that dreams big.
In public places, throwing garbage everywhere, wrong parking, jumping the queues, over flowing garbage bins and talking loudly are a routine affair. Our work culture leaves a lot to be desired with ‘no’ being the standard response, and most of us have to work under ‘supervision’.
Indians who wish to understand the concept of civic sense should go to army cantonments where discipline is the catalyst to achieving this virtue. Officers and jawans come from the same stock, except that work culture, accountability and civilised behaviour make them special.
Many a times you see hoardings in cities saying: “Do you have in you - Join the Army”; I would also like there to be signages at airports, ports, railway stations, stadiums, highways and poll rallies asking “India is on the move. Do you have in you to make it a develop nation with civic sense?.”
Finally, transparency, accountability and deterrent punishment is the need of the hour.
inderjit@home-n-home.com
( The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor)
-
Guest column | Here’s to teachers, the master craftsmen who shape us
It was a cold day in January 1974 when my parents and I entered the portals of Punjab Public School, Nabha, where I was to be enrolled. It was only after all youngsters had had their food would our headmistress, GB Malkani, who had found me lying on the cold floor during her nightly rounds have her meal. The more I see all the Swot shops, which have sprouted throughout the length and breadth of our country, the more I fondly miss my teachers and housemasters at PPS Nabha.
-
Chandigarh tricity clocks 42 Covid cases
Chandigarh reported 21 cases, the highest in the tricity, followed by 13 cases in Mohali and eight in Panchkula. No covid-related fatality was reported. Meanwhile, the tricity's caseload dropped to 415 with 218 active patients in Chandigarh, 128 in Mohali and 69 in Panchkula. At 3.4%, the positivity rate in Mohali was highest, followed by 1.7% each in Panchkula and Chandigarh.
-
In Chandigarh schools, students to don teachers’ hat on Sept 5
In a role reversal, this year, on September 5 (Teachers' Day), students will take classes, while teachers are being honoured, a letter sent by the Union ministry of education to the district education officer has said. The letter has been forwarded to the principals of both government and private schools. Starting from Teacher's Day, Shikshak Parv will be celebrated throughout the month. The ministry suggests organising an orientation programme for the selected students.
-
Minor apprehended for stabbing Dadumajra resident
Police apprehended a juvenile for allegedly stabbing a Dadumajra colony (DMC) resident, while Ajay's aide, also a juvenile, remains at large. In his complaint Ajay said two minor boys fled after stabbing him with a kamnidar knife near park no 2 in DMC on August 29 over an enmity. The victim was admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for treatment following the attack.
-
PU student bodies seek replacement of Girls Hostel 4 warden
Amid allegations of misbehaviour, student bodies continued to demand the removal of the Hostel 4 warden on Saturday. However, the varsity, which has formed a committee to resolve the issue, is yet to take a decision on the front. Different students bodies, including the National Students Union of India and Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), have been demanding that the Hostel 4 warden be replaced amid allegations of 'misbehaviour'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics