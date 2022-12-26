Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Civil suit: Singer Harbhajan Maan told to file reply on January 9

Civil suit: Singer Harbhajan Maan told to file reply on January 9

Published on Dec 26, 2022 10:55 PM IST

The order was issued on December 20 in connection to a civil suit filed in November by Ludhiana-based Sarang Film Productions Private Limited through one of its directors Aneesh Chembakasseril John

A local court has directed Punjabi singer Harbhajan Maan to submit a reply on January 9 in connection to a civil suit filed against him, his partner Gurbinder Singh, and his company HM Records in Sector 71, Mohali. (iStock Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A local court has directed Punjabi singer Harbhajan Maan to submit a reply on January 9 in connection to a civil suit filed against him, his partner Gurbinder Singh, and his company HM Records in Sector 71, Mohali.

The order was issued on December 20 in connection to a civil suit filed in November by Ludhiana-based Sarang Film Productions Private Limited through one of its directors Aneesh Chembakasseril John.

The complaint

As per the complaint, Sarang Film Productions had approached the directors of HM Records and made a proposal to join hands for production of a Punjabi movie “PR”.

The total projected expenditure for making of movie was estimated at 4.62 crore, which was to be invested by both the parties in equal share ( 2. 26 crore each).

As per the complaint, the plaintiff made advance payment of its share to the defendants, after an agreement that the defendants would maintain separate books of account for the venture and share income and expenditure details with the plaintiff after every 30 days by email.

“Finally, the movie “PR-Permanent Residence” was completed by the defendants and released on May 27, 2022. Despite making numerous requests verbally, telephonically as well as through emails, the defendants failed to give proper account of the amount spent on the production of the movie,” read the plea.

Despite numerous attempts, Maan could not be reached for comment, while Gurbinder refused to comment on the issue citing that the matter was sub judice.

