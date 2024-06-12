Civil works at Ludhiana’s Halwara airport completed: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday said the civil works of the upcoming international airport at Halwara have been completed. Ludhiana deputy commissioner said the works, including construction of internal roads, public health services, campus lighting, terminal building, substation, toilet block, and parking, were over. (HT Photo)

In a coordination meeting with various departments, including PWD, public health, panchayats and rural development, and AAI, IAF in her office, Sawhney held detailed discussions with officials and representatives of the contractual company. She said the works, including construction of internal roads, public health services, campus lighting, terminal building, substation, toilet block, and parking, were almost over. She said the works on the runway and taxiway on the IAF campus were now pending, which would also be finished by July end. She also asked the departments’ heads to give topmost priority to the completion of the remaining work.

The DC said every effort was being made to start the airport as soon as possible. She said that the airport would further boost economic activities such as industrial development, export, employment, real estate and others.