Clarify stance on Sajjan Kumar’s conviction: Sukhbir to Cong

Chandigarh : Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday welcomed the sentencing of Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment for his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“I was expecting the court to award the death penalty to Sajjan Kumar for his role in the 1984 Sikh massacre. Nevertheless, I welcome the Delhi court’s decision to sentence him to life imprisonment,” Sukhbir Badal wrote on X.

Sukhbir stated that the verdict, delivered after 40 years, proves that “God’s mill grinds slowly but surely.” He urged the Punjab Congress leadership to clarify its stance on Kumar’s conviction and the party’s role in the massacre. Additionally, he demanded a high-level probe into those who shielded Kumar and other perpetrators of the crime for decades.

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK pointed out that Kumar’s conviction pertains to just two cases, while justice for the 2,733 Sikhs killed in New Delhi alone remains pending. He said that many perpetrators who were involved in the massacre have passed away before they could be held accountable. “The onus is also on the courts for the slow pace of justice over the past 40 years,” GK added.

Advocate HS Phoolka, who has been fighting the riots cases for four decades, revealed that Kumar was given a life sentence due to a report from jail authorities stating he suffers from multiple ailments, which acted as a mitigating factor.

“We will approach the Delhi high court to constitute a board of doctors to examine Sajjan Kumar’s medical condition. Based on their report, we will file an appeal,” Phoolka stated.

Sirsa questions Cong leadership’s silence

Delhi industry and environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday criticised Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for their silence on the life imprisonment sentencing of Sajjan Kumar by the Rouse Avenue Court.

In a statement issued in New Delhi, Sirsa expressed shock over the Congress leadership’s “stoic silence” on the matter, even as the entire country welcomed the court’s decision.

“This proves that the Congress leadership, including the Gandhi family, was complicit with those who conspired and acted against the Sikh community,” Sirsa alleged.