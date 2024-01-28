Clash at Tarn Taran gurdwara over removal of Bhindranwale’s poster

AMRITSAR : Tension gripped Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh at Pahuwind village in Tarn Taran district after a clash between Sikh youths and supporters of president of the managing committee of the shrine on the birth anniversary of Sikh warrior Baba Deep Singh on Sunday. According to reports, persons from both the sides were injured in the incident. Tension gripped Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh at Pahuwind village in Tarn Taran district after a clash between Sikh youths and supporters of president of the managing committee of the shrine on the birth anniversary of Sikh warrior Baba Deep Singh on Sunday. According to reports, persons from both the sides were injured in the incident.

The trouble started when a video of president of the gurdwara management committee Col Harsimran Singh (retd) went viral on social media where he is purportedly seen asking a group of Sikh volunteers to remove a portrait of slain militant-preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale from the premises of the gurdwara. When the volunteers refused to do so, the gurdwara management committee president himself removed the portrait.

After the video of the incident went viral, leaders of Sikh organisations led by Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar’s Harpal Singh Bler, rushed to the gurdwara. “We demanded registration of a first information report (FIR) against the president for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments,” he said.

Sensing trouble, the police escorted the gurdwara committee president from the spot. As the cops took him to the car, Sikh youths, who were carrying sticks and swords, damaged his vehicle, but the cops managed to take him to a safer place. Police officials refused to divulge details.

“We raised an objection over displaying of Bhindranwale’s portrait near ‘joras’ (shoes of devotees) were kept. Besides, the Sikh volunteers had set up a tent without the permission of the gurdwara management,” said Col Harsimran Singh (retd).

Bhikhiwind deputy superintendent of police Preet Inder Singh said: “When the police was taking the president to a safer place, some persons attacked the vehicle. Persons from both sides were injured. An inspector-rank official has also sustained injuries. Talk between both the parties is going on to settle the dispute.”

The police did not disclose whether the FIR was registered or not.

The gurdwara is not under the control of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).