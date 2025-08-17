Clash between 2 groups in Panchkula, 1 injured

One man was seriously injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon during a clash between two groups of youth in Sector 14 on Friday night. The victim, Raju from Rally village, is currently undergoing treatment at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI). The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, showing both groups attacking each other. (HT Photo for representation)

The police said that the incident began around 11.50 pm when two groups of eight to 10 youths confronted each other. What started as a verbal argument quickly escalated into a violent confrontation involving stone-pelting and an assault with sharp weapons.

Sources indicate that the two groups had a previous dispute that was seemingly resolved, but the conflict reignited on Friday night. ​During the fight, an assailant attacked Raju with a sharp weapon, inflicting a deep wound to his hand as he attempted to defend himself.

The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, showing both groups attacking each other. Police are using the footage to identify the accused. Station house officer at Sector-14 police station said that an FIR is in the process of being registered.