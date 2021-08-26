Class 11: 52% students opt for humanities in Chandigarh

Humanities has emerged as the stream of choice for Class-11 students at government schools in Chandigarh, as per the provisional merit list released by the UT education department on Wednesday. As many as 9,738 (52%) of 18,703 total students have opted for this stream. The list can be accessed on http://chdeducation.gov.in/.

Also, 4,188 students have applied for science, both medical and non-medical; 2,601 for commerce and 2,176 for vocational courses. As per the complete common merit list, 491 students have scored between 96% to 100% and 1,108 between 91% to 95.99%.

The competition is also highest in humanities, which has 6,600 seats, as per the prospectus released by the department. As many as 1.47 students have applied per seat in humanities, 1.35 in science and 1.22 for vocational courses. The number has dropped to 0.66 students per seat in commerce.

Officials of the UT education department said that since two more schools have been converted from high schools to senior secondary schools this year, the number of seats in commerce has increased from 1,560 to 3,900. However, seats for science haven’t increased, as labs will also have to be built at these newly promoted schools before they are added. The number of seats for humanities increased from 6,420 to 6,600.

This merit list is still not finalised and students have been given till August 26 to submit objections. The final list which will indicate allotment of schools and streams will be uploaded on August 31 at 12 noon. Students can then pay their fees online after this till September 2 and classes will commence from September 4 onwards.

Government schools which are now open for physical classes also from Class 7 onwards are meanwhile reporting an increase in the percentage of students who are now coming to school for classes. On Wednesday total 35% of all enrolled students had come to class. Earlier this month on August 9 the number was 23%.