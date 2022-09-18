Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Class 11 admissions at Chandigarh schools: Second counselling extended till Sept 19

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 18, 2022 01:41 AM IST

After requests from students, the UT education department has extended the date of the second counselling for Class 11 admissions at government schools up to 5 pm on September 19. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After requests from students, the UT education department has extended the date of the second counselling for Class 11 admissions at government schools up to 5 pm on September 19.

The extension is aimed to help students, who for any reason could not deposit the fees for their previously allotted seats and are seeking migration from one school to another or were not allotted schools in the first counselling.

While those who had compartments and had not applied for admission have not been allowed to register afresh for the counselling, officials said they are likely to be adjusted if any vacant seats are left. The department is also likely to hold a third counselling if seats remain vacant.

The list with allotment of schools and streams will be uploaded online by the department on September 21, while classes for students who get admission through second counselling will begin from September 23. Students will have to submit the fee online by 11.59 pm on September 23 .

Sunday, September 18, 2022
