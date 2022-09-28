Class 11 admissions at government schools: Chandigarh education dept reopens fee portal

UT’s school education department has decided to give candidates who could not pay the fee due to server issues after being offered seats in the second counselling for Class 11 admission at government schools another chance to deposit the fee.

The department on Tuesday said it had noted that more than 150 students who were offered seats in the second counselling had tried to make payment of fee, but could not do so due to server issues as the log shows that payment was rejected repeatedly.

“Today we received requests from such parents, therefore to give the applications who were offered seats in the second counselling a fair chance to pay the fee, the fee portal has been opened again for all students who were offered seats but could not pay the fee for any reason during the second counselling,” a statement read.

The students have been advised to pay the fee by 4 pm on September 28. Thereafter, the third counselling will be held to fill vacant seats.