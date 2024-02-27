 Class 9 boy rapes nursery student in Amritsar, case filed - Hindustan Times
Class 9 boy rapes nursery student in Amritsar, case filed

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 27, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The boy is a student of class 9, and the incident happened on February 23 on the school premises. A case has been registered in this regard, the police said

A 5-year-old nursery student was allegedly raped by a boy, age 16, of the same school situated at Majitha road bypass here, police said.

The boy is a student of class 9, and the incident happened on February 23 on the school premises. A case has been registered in this regard, the officials added.

“The incident happened on February 23 in the school and was reported on Monday. We have registered a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). We are taking action as per the statement of the girl,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Varinder Singh Khosa.

As per the complaint, the girl refused to go to school on Monday, and when prodded, she disclosed Friday’s incident to the family.

“Medical examination of the victim is being carried out and action will be taken as per the report,” ADCP Prabhjot Singh Virk added.

The girls’ kin rushed to the school and sat on a dharna besides damaging the school’s property, demanding swift action. They also damaged the kiosk of the accused’s father. The dharna was lifted after police officials assured them of a speedy probe.

