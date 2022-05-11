Class-10 passout behind 1,352 cyber fraud cases: Chandigarh police
The 23-year-old Haryana man arrested by Chandigarh Police for a cyber fraud in February has turned out to be involved in 1,352 similar cases across the country.
The cyber crime investigation cell (CCIC) of Chandigarh Police had arrested Vikas, alias Vicky Kumar, a Class 10 passout from Haryana’s Fatehabad, for duping a city woman of ₹83,979 on April 19.
Following his arrest, his information was shared with the central government’s Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, a centralised portal for cyber crime.
According to police, the subsequent analysis of mobile phone IMEI numbers used by Vikas revealed his involvement in 1,352 cyber fraud cases across India.
Police said the accused used just four IMEI numbers, a 15-digit number unique to each device, to execute all crimes.
Vikas, who is presently lodged in Model Jail, Sector 51, was arrested on April 19, in connection with duping Gurjeet Kaur, 46, a resident of Sector 23.
A government employee, Kaur had complained to the police that a man called her over the phone, claiming to be a bank employee and informed her of an issue with her credit card. The man told her that her card was blocked and took details of other credit cards, following which a transaction for ₹83,979 was made from one of her cards.
Subsequently, a cheating case was registered at the Sector 17 police station on February 17. Following Vikas’ arrest in this case, police had recovered three mobile phones from him.
Part of four-member gang
Through further probe, police found that Vikas was part of a four-member gang that had been duping people through fraudulent transactions for about two years.
Using fake addresses, the gang got SIM cards and bank accounts in Assam and Odisha.
Vikas managed the bank accounts and withdrew the duped money before further distributing it among the gang members. Having turned to crime for easy money, Vikas spent his share on luxury cars, said police.
“We are working on tracing the other members of the gang. As per the investigation so far, Vikas is wanted by police of multiple states and we are getting details of the other frauds committed by him,” said inspector Hari Om Sharma, in-charge, CCIC.
Chandigarh: Evicted Colony Number 4 residents meet Kirron Kher, seek alternative housing
Chandigarh member of Parliament Kirron Kher met different sections of city residents at BJP's city headquarters in Sector 33 on Tuesday. This included the former residents of Colony Number 4 that was demolished on May 1. The colony's demolition had left over 10,000 people displaced and many of them have claimed rightful claim to alternative housing.
Train mows down health inspector’s wife in Ambala
The wife of a health inspector posted at the civil surgeon's office was run over by a train near Jandli Fatak area of Ambala City on Tuesday. The deceased, Nirmal Kaur, who was in her 50s, lived with her husband, Malkit Singh, in Preet Colony. She left home around 9 am and was hit by a train on the nearby Ambala-Amritsar section an hour later, police said.
QR code fraud: Fake army man dupes Chandigarh resident of ₹20,000
A fraudster duped a Sector 43 resident of ₹20,000 by posing as an army man looking for a house on rent. The victim, Parveen Kumar, told the police that he gave an advertisement for renting his house in Sector 45. In response, he received a call from a man identifying himself as a sepoy in the Indian Army, Jai Kishan, who had been transferred to Chandigarh and needed a house on rent.
WWICS MD booked for raising illegal farm houses in Mohali village
In fresh trouble for Col BS Sandhu (retd), the managing director of Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services, he, along with his aide, has been booked for developing illegal farm houses in Mohali's Masol village. The FIR was registered under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act against Col Sandhu and his aide, Tarsem Singh, after they were found illegally levelling forest land to develop farm houses under the name “Fair Heavens” on around 100 acres.
Zirakpur naib tehsildar suspended for registering illegal colonies
The naib tehsildar of Zirakpur revenue department, Harminder Singh, was on Tuesday suspended for executing illegal land registries of unauthorised colonies. The suspension was ordered by Anurag Aggarwal, additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, revenue and rehabilitation, Punjab. Aggarwal said multiple complaints were received against the nail tehsildar for rigging of land registration work in Zirakpur sub-tehsil and executing land registries of illegal colonies, following which an inquiry was conducted.
