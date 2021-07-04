Class-11 student among 5 of robbery gang arrested in Ludhiana

Ending a gang’s three-month robbery spree in the district, the police here have arrested five of its members, including a student. Their eight other accomplices are on the run.

According to the police, the accused executed 11 robberies at yarn and cloth factories since March 10.

The police have also recovered two Honda City sedan cars, two Mahindra Bolero SUVs, one motorcycle, five bundles of cloth, 85 bundles of yarn and sharp-edged weapons from their possession.

The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Tarun Kumar, alias Lucky, 26, of Gagandeep Colony, Kakowal road; Maninder Singh, alias Mishu, 22, of Kuccha Malak Road, Jagraon; Vishal Singh, 20, of Giddarbaha, Muktsar; Balwinder Singh, alias Binda, 22, of Mukandpur; Agwad of Jagraon; and Tarsem Singh, alias Simu, 23, of Bajigar Basti, Samrala.

Tarun is the kingpin of the gang, while Vishal is a student of Class 11.

Their eight accomplices — Gaggi, Lehmbar, Kalu, Gora, Vicky of Jagraon, Laali of Kakkowal and Mulla of Tibba Road — are yet to be arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said the arrests were made at a vacant plot in Phagla village on Friday night when they were hatching a conspiracy for another robbery. Their accomplices managed to escape taking advantage of the dark, he added.

“Tarun is already facing trial in 13 cases of theft and snatching. He was lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail. After availing bail in November 2020, he again indulged in robberies. The accused has committed robberies at factories in Meharban, Jodhewal, Tibba and Salem Tabri,” the cop said.

Modus operandi

About their modus operandi, Dhindsa said, “The accused would carry out recce of the targeted factory in the day and commit the crime at night. They gangsters had also stolen pickup vans in which they used to load the yarn and fabric after robbery. Then they used to dump the same in a godown in Kakka Dhaula village. Later, they would sell it to Mulla,” he added.

Police said that three days ago, the accused stole a pickup van from Samrala chowk and another from Ramgarh area about 20 days ago. A sedan car was stolen from Jagraon about a month ago, while another Honda city car from BRS Nagar five days ago. The bike was stolen about 20 days back from Samrala chowk. The accused used to steal old vehicles using duplicate keys.

A case under sections 399, 402, 379 and 379-B of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Ladhowal police station.