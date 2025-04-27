Class-11 student stabbed in Chandigarh’s Dadumajra

In a brazen attack, a 17-year-old boy was cornered, thrashed and stabbed with knives by a group of unknown youths near a cyber cafe in Dadumajra on Friday evening. According to Chandigarh Police, the attack took place around 8.35 pm when Sahil had gone to Dadumajra to collect his roll number from a cyber cafe. (iStock)

The victim, Sahil, alias Lucky, who is a Class-11 student at a government school, remains under treatment at PGIMER for a grievous stab wound in the back. He is a resident of Small Flats, Sector 38 (West), said police.

According to police, the attack took place around 8.35 pm when Sahil had gone to Dadumajra to collect his roll number from a cyber cafe.

As he approached the cyber cafe, three to four youths intercepted him and began questioning him about another boy. The assailants reportedly showed him photographs on their mobile phones and accused him of associating with the boy in question. Despite Sahil’s repeated denials, the group did not relent.

As Sahil attempted to leave, the group allegedly blocked his way, assaulted him and attacked him with knives, inflicting serious injuries.

Bleeding and injured, Sahil managed to make his way back home, where his family rushed him to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh. Doctors at GMSH, after providing initial treatment, referred him to PGIMER’s trauma centre due to the critical nature of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the Maloya police station was alerted about the assault. ASI Baljit Singh, along with senior constable Vikash Kumar, who were already on patrol, received information regarding the injured boy.

Upon reaching GMSH, they learnt about Sahil’s referral to PGIMER. The officers immediately proceeded to PGIMER, where Sahil was found admitted in the trauma centre.

In his statement, Sahil confirmed that he could recognise the attackers if produced before him. He requested strict legal action against the youths involved.

Following the statement, a case was registered under Sections 115 (2), 126 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unknown accused. Police have initiated an investigation and are in the process of identifying the culprits.

A month ago, on March 22, a 19-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death after being attacked by a group of 3-4 youths while he was out for a walk with his friends at Ram Darbar Mandi Ground. Police had swiftly arrested three accused and attributed the murder to an old rivalry between the accused and the victim.