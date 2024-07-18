Class-9 student raped in Balongi

Balongi police on Tuesday booked a man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old neighbour. The victim’s parents, daily wage workers, were at work when the accused barged in her house and raped her. (HT Photo)

The victim, a student of Class-9, told the police that on Monday, she had gone to Chandigarh with her friend. When she returned home around 9:30pm, the accused barged in and raped her. Her parents, daily wage workers, were at work at the time.

When they returned, she shared her ordeal with them following which they lodged a complaint with the Balongi police.

While the accused is on the run, police have booked him under Sections 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Balongi police station.

17-yr-old raped on pretext of marriage

In another POCSO case, Handesra police booked a man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage.

The victim, who went missing from her home on July 8, returned home on Tuesday. She told her parents that the accused, Sahil Dhiman of Handesra, took her to Kurukshetra in Haryana where he raped her. The accused later dropped her at the Ambala bus stand.

The accused, who is on the run, has been booked under Sections 137 (2) (kidnapping), 96 (procuration of child), 64 (rape) of the BNS and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act.