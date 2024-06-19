Cleaning of 90% road gullies complete: Chandigarh MC chief

{Monsoon preparation} Seven strategically located fire stations have been designated as dedicated control rooms, operating 24x7 throughout the monsoon season. (HT file photo for representation)

With completing most of the work of cleaning road gullies and setting up various rapid response teams, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is all geared up to implement a comprehensive flood preparedness plan to ensure the safety and well-being of residents during the upcoming monsoon season.

MC chief Anindita Mitra reviewed a detailed plan on Tuesday to coordinate proactive measures aimed at mitigating potential risks and ensuring public safety during the rainy season.

“To ensure proper drainage during the monsoon, MC is undertaking the task of cleaning approximately 30,000 road gullies and storm water drains citywide. 90% of work has been completed and we aim to complete the cleaning by June 20,” Mitra said.

Additionally, eighteen dedicated special response teams (SRTs) have been constituted, comprising personnel from various departments. These teams will be operational 24/7 during the monsoon season to address emergencies.

She also mentioned that seven strategically located fire stations have been designated as dedicated control rooms, operating 24x7 throughout the monsoon season. These control rooms will serve as central points of contact for citizens to report emergencies related to water supply disruptions, water logging, fallen trees, power outages, building issues, and road problems.

The commissioner added that residents will be provided with dedicated emergency contact numbers for each control room. These numbers will be widely disseminated through public announcements and social media.