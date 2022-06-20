Clerk among 2 caught accepting bribe from trader in Amritsar
The officials of the state vigilance department have arrested two employees of Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) for allegedly accepting ₹ 25,000 as bribe from a trader on the pretext of showing him official documents related to the purchase of his house.
The accused, who were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, have been identified as Dinesh Khanna, who is working as a clerk at the trust office, and one Navdeep Singh, who was acting as a private dealer. Both the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Vigilance-Amritsar, Varinder Singh Sandhu said one Kawaljit Singh of Ranjeet Avenue, who is working as a dry fruit trader in Amritsar, had approached them with a complaint against the arrested accused.
Kawaljit had purchased a house worth ₹ 90 lakh from Kanwardlip Singh and found the record of the house with AIT as correct. Around two months ago, two men claiming themselves agents of a bank came to Kawaljit’s house and told him that there has been a loan of ₹ 60 lakh on the house, the official said.
When Kawaljit wanted to re-check the record of the house from the AIT, the accused demanded ₹ 50,000 as bribe, which was later fixed at ₹ 25,000. Dinesh then ensured Kawaljit to provide the copies of the record of the house through his men, Sandhu said.
The SSP said that on the basis of the complaint, “a trap was laid by a team led-by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jogeshwar Singh and both the accused were arrested red-handed in the presence of government witnesses,” the SSP said.
He said they have got two-day remand of the accused from a local court.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics