Close shave for five after car catches fire near Ludhiana

Five people had a close shave after the car that they were travelling in caught fire. The incident took place near the Mohini Resort close to the Chandigarh road on Sunday afternoon.

As per the account, smoke suddenly began to rise from the engine of white Maruti Suzuki 800 travelling towards Ludhiana.

Giving out details, Moti Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jagdeep Singh said the owner, identified as Santosh Kumar, along with four members from his family, was travelling from Kohara to Ludhiana for shopping at the time.

Santosh noticed smoke emitting from the engine and decided to check the source. The moment he stopped the car, its engine caught fire. The occupants, however, managed to jump out of the vehicle in time. The car was soon engulfed in flames.

Soon after receiving the information, firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames. According to the fire department officer, one fire tender was used to douse the blaze.

A shop owner also came to the family’s rescue, throwing buckets of water at the burning vehicle to help douse the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.

E-scooter catches fire

In another incident, meanwhile, an electric scooter caught fire at Shivpuri.

The rider, who was later identified as Ansh Thapa, noticed the smoke rising from his vehicle before jumping off just as the vehicle caught fire.