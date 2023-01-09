Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Close shave for five after car catches fire near Ludhiana

Close shave for five after car catches fire near Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 09, 2023 03:11 AM IST

As per the account, smoke suddenly began to rise from the engine of white Maruti Suzuki 800 travelling towards Ludhiana; no casualty reported

The Maruti Suzuki 800 car after catching fire near Chandigarh road, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The Maruti Suzuki 800 car after catching fire near Chandigarh road, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five people had a close shave after the car that they were travelling in caught fire. The incident took place near the Mohini Resort close to the Chandigarh road on Sunday afternoon.

As per the account, smoke suddenly began to rise from the engine of white Maruti Suzuki 800 travelling towards Ludhiana.

Giving out details, Moti Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jagdeep Singh said the owner, identified as Santosh Kumar, along with four members from his family, was travelling from Kohara to Ludhiana for shopping at the time.

Santosh noticed smoke emitting from the engine and decided to check the source. The moment he stopped the car, its engine caught fire. The occupants, however, managed to jump out of the vehicle in time. The car was soon engulfed in flames.

Soon after receiving the information, firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames. According to the fire department officer, one fire tender was used to douse the blaze.

A shop owner also came to the family’s rescue, throwing buckets of water at the burning vehicle to help douse the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.

E-scooter catches fire

In another incident, meanwhile, an electric scooter caught fire at Shivpuri.

The rider, who was later identified as Ansh Thapa, noticed the smoke rising from his vehicle before jumping off just as the vehicle caught fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out