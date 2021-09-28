Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Close shave for four Delhi residents as car catches fire in Ludhiana
The four occupants jumped out of the car as soon as it caught fire and escaped unhurt. (HT Photo)
Close shave for four Delhi residents as car catches fire in Ludhiana

The car caught fire after the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into an electric poll in Ludhiana; all occupants were from Delhi
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:18 AM IST

Four Delhi residents had a close shave after the car they were travelling in crashed into an electricity poll and burst into flames near the Pakhowal Bridge of Sidhwan Canal on Monday morning.

The mishap took place after the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 3.30am. The police and fire brigade were dispatched to the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Kumar, who is in-charge of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police post, said all occupants of the car were from the Capital and were on their way to visit a friend at Dugri, after paying obeisance at a shrine in Nakodar.

The four men immediately jumped out of the car when the car caught flames and escaped unhurt.

