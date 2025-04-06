Close shave for rider as bike catches fire in Mohali

A motorcyclist had a narrow escape after the two-wheeler suddenly caught fire near Mohali City Centre-2 on Airport Road on Saturday. The biker jumped off the two-wheeler in the nick of time. (HT)

According to eyewitnesses, the biker was heading from Airport Chowk towards Zirakpur’s Chhat light point when the incident occurred.

As the biker approached Mohali City Centre-2, sparks began to emit from the bike. Within moments, the engine caught fire. Reacting promptly, he pulled over to the side of the road and jumped off the bike in the nick of time.

Soon after, flames engulfed the entire vehicle. However, the biker escaped without any injuries. The incident caused panic among passers-by, but no one was hurt.