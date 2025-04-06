Menu Explore
Close shave for rider as bike catches fire in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 06, 2025 09:20 AM IST

According to eyewitnesses, the biker was heading from Airport Chowk towards Zirakpur’s Chhat light point when the incident occurred; as the biker approached Mohali City Centre-2, sparks began to emit from the bike and within moments, the engine caught fire

A motorcyclist had a narrow escape after the two-wheeler suddenly caught fire near Mohali City Centre-2 on Airport Road on Saturday.

The biker jumped off the two-wheeler in the nick of time. (HT)
The biker jumped off the two-wheeler in the nick of time. (HT)

According to eyewitnesses, the biker was heading from Airport Chowk towards Zirakpur’s Chhat light point when the incident occurred.

As the biker approached Mohali City Centre-2, sparks began to emit from the bike. Within moments, the engine caught fire. Reacting promptly, he pulled over to the side of the road and jumped off the bike in the nick of time.

Soon after, flames engulfed the entire vehicle. However, the biker escaped without any injuries. The incident caused panic among passers-by, but no one was hurt.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Close shave for rider as bike catches fire in Mohali
