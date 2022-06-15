CM Bhagwant Mann launches online driving licence facility
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched the online driving licence facility to enable people to get a learner’s driving licence with a single click of their computer, mobile, tablet or laptop.
The chief minister, while launching www.sarathi.parivahan.gov.in portal, said the facility will save the time, money and energy of people desirous of getting a learner’s driving licence from the comfort of their homes. He said this path-breaking initiative has been taken to facilitate the people and check corruption. “With the launch of this facility, people will not have to go to RTA offices. However, if they so desire, people can apply for licences at Suvidha centres too,” he added.
Mann said that an applicant can apply for the learner’s driving licence by uploading his or her Aadhaar card and can then appear in the online learning licence test. In 2021-22, 5.21 lakh applicants were issued driving licences.
