Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / CM Bhagwant Mann launches online driving licence facility
chandigarh news

CM Bhagwant Mann launches online driving licence facility

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched the online driving licence facility to enable people to get a learner’s driving licence with a single click of their computer, mobile, tablet or laptop.
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, while launching www.sarathi.parivahan.gov.in portal, said the online driving licence facility will save the time, money and energy of people desirous of getting a learner’s driving licence from the comfort of their homes. (PTI File Photo)
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, while launching www.sarathi.parivahan.gov.in portal, said the online driving licence facility will save the time, money and energy of people desirous of getting a learner’s driving licence from the comfort of their homes. (PTI File Photo)
Updated on Jun 15, 2022 04:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched the online driving licence facility to enable people to get a learner’s driving licence with a single click of their computer, mobile, tablet or laptop.

The chief minister, while launching www.sarathi.parivahan.gov.in portal, said the facility will save the time, money and energy of people desirous of getting a learner’s driving licence from the comfort of their homes. He said this path-breaking initiative has been taken to facilitate the people and check corruption. “With the launch of this facility, people will not have to go to RTA offices. However, if they so desire, people can apply for licences at Suvidha centres too,” he added.

Mann said that an applicant can apply for the learner’s driving licence by uploading his or her Aadhaar card and can then appear in the online learning licence test. In 2021-22, 5.21 lakh applicants were issued driving licences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out