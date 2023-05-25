Over 300 held for graft since launch of anti-corruption helpline, says Punjab CM

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the ‘anti-corruption action line’ has set a new record, and in one year over 300 corrupt officers have been put behind bars. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the ‘anti-corruption action line’ has set a new record, and in one year over 300 corrupt officers have been put behind bars. (ANI)

Mann, in a video message, said it’s a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the anti-corruption helpline has produced desirable results.

The CM said that based on the complaints received by people on Whatsapp number 9501200200, the state government has initiated action against corruption.

He said that as per his government’s promise to the people of Punjab, the state government will root out the menace of corruption.

He said he has taken a pledge that his government will further make strenuous efforts to provide clean, transparent and responsive governance to the people of the state.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a result of the anti-corruption campaign due to which they had made concerted efforts to make Punjab free from corruption. From day one after assuming charge my office has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption,” he said.

Seeking the cooperation and support of the people of the state for this cause, the CM said that it is imperative to make this drive a success in the coming times too. “If anyone demands a bribe or commission for any work, the public should make an audio/video clip and send it to the anti-corruption action line. The government will enquire about it, and if anyone is found guilty, he/she will not be spared at any cost,” he said.



Complaints received: 7920

FIRs registered: 294

Total accused arrested: 339

