CM Bhagwant Mann to set up temporary advisory committee
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to set up a temporary committee to advise the state government on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration. “The chief minister has undertaken a review of working of government at various levels and is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice to the government of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration,” according to a notification issued by chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Wednesday.
As per the terms of reference, the temporary and ad hoc committee comprising a chairman and members will not be entitled to any compensation, remuneration or perks of any kind. The detailed terms of appointments will be issued separately in respect of the individual appointments of the chairman and each of the members. The names of the chairman and members are still to be made public.
Proposed panel draws flak from Congress
The temporary advisory committee being set up by the chief minister to advise the state government drew flak from Congress on Friday.
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa questioned the move, alleging that it is a direct reflection of the “incapability” of the chief minister to protect the interests of every Punjabi. “In a roundabout fashion, the AAP government in Delhi now has a legitimate way to take control over the governing of the state,” he said, claiming that Mann through this notification will appoint (Rajya Sabha member) Raghav Chadha. “I strongly oppose this decision and will seek the intervention of the governor of Punjab to act as a guardian of Punjab’s interests against this notification,” Bajwa said.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the legality of the proposed “advisory committee”, stating that it amounted to creating an “extra-constitutional authority without any accountability” that would undermine the constitutional mandate of an elected government and its cabinet.
Warring, in a statement here asked the state government to specify and spell out the motive and purpose behind this committee. “Or you want to outsource the governance to an ad hoc committee without any legal or constitutional mandate,” he said.
-
In Prayagraj, pair of rams from Delhi attracting attention
With Eid-ul-Azha round the corner, people are busy purchasing animals for sacrifice. Among them, a pair of rams bought by a resident of Rasulpur area of Kareli, have become the talk of the town these days. These rams with curved horns and white hide are a major attraction as people flock to see them at Gayasuddin aka Raju's residence who bought them all the way from Delhi.
-
AMU faculty of law bags 8th position in Outlook-ICARE rankings 2022
Living up to its reputation as one of the leading centres of excellence in legal education, the faculty of law, Aligarh Muslim University has excelled in the recent ranking. On individual parameters, the faculty of law was ranked 2nd in infrastructure and facilities, 3rd in governance and admissions, 5th in diversity and outreach and 7th in academic and research excellence. The rankings have been published in the July 4 edition of India Today magazine.
-
Punjab DGP promotes 95 woman SIs among 101 to inspector rank
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Friday promoted 101 sub-inspectors, including 95 women, to the rank of inspector. With these promotions, all vacancies of inspectors have been filled across all districts of the state, Yadav said. The remaining six sub-inspectors were awaiting their promotion, he said. Terming timely promotion as the right of every police official, the DGP assured the entire police force to give them their due promotions very soon.
-
Lucknow: Centennial students back to school after dist admin intervention
A day after students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here attended their classes outside the school gate following some dispute over the school building, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and senior officials of education department reached there and resolved the issue on Friday. Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar, along with district inspector of school (DIoS) Rakesh Kumar Pandey, reached the school around 9am and stayed there for nearly five hours.
-
Punjab agriculture dept plans to deploy drones to curb farm fires
The Punjab agricultural department plans to deploy drones to conduct aerial surveys to map farms where crop residue is burnt in violation of government orders during paddy and wheat harvest seasons. According to the proposal submitted to the Union agriculture and farmers' welfare ministry, the state department has sought ₹53 crore funds under the Centre's sub-mission on agricultural mechanisation (SMAM).
