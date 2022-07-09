CM Bhagwant Mann to set up temporary advisory committee

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to set up a temporary committee to advise the state government on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration. “The chief minister has undertaken a review of working of government at various levels and is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice to the government of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration,” according to a notification issued by chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Wednesday.

As per the terms of reference, the temporary and ad hoc committee comprising a chairman and members will not be entitled to any compensation, remuneration or perks of any kind. The detailed terms of appointments will be issued separately in respect of the individual appointments of the chairman and each of the members. The names of the chairman and members are still to be made public.

Proposed panel draws flak from Congress

The temporary advisory committee being set up by the chief minister to advise the state government drew flak from Congress on Friday.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa questioned the move, alleging that it is a direct reflection of the “incapability” of the chief minister to protect the interests of every Punjabi. “In a roundabout fashion, the AAP government in Delhi now has a legitimate way to take control over the governing of the state,” he said, claiming that Mann through this notification will appoint (Rajya Sabha member) Raghav Chadha. “I strongly oppose this decision and will seek the intervention of the governor of Punjab to act as a guardian of Punjab’s interests against this notification,” Bajwa said.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the legality of the proposed “advisory committee”, stating that it amounted to creating an “extra-constitutional authority without any accountability” that would undermine the constitutional mandate of an elected government and its cabinet.

Warring, in a statement here asked the state government to specify and spell out the motive and purpose behind this committee. “Or you want to outsource the governance to an ad hoc committee without any legal or constitutional mandate,” he said.