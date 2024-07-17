CM felicitates 113 candidates who cleared Haryana Civil Services exam

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini felicitated recently selected 113 Haryana Civil Services (HCS)-2023 officers in a ceremony held here on Wednesday. Nayab Saini said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the transparency seen in job recruitment over the past 10 years has been mirrored by the Haryana government. (HT File)

While congratulating and extending best wishes to the candidates, the CM said an officer’s primary duty is to serve the public and simplify their lives. “Therefore, all of you should diligently and honestly perform your duties,” Saini said and directed the chief secretary to ensure that all selected candidates join their duties at the earliest.

Saini said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the transparency seen in job recruitment over the past 10 years has been mirrored by the Haryana government, which has also consistently provided government jobs based solely on merit, without any “Parchi kharchi” in the last 10 years.

He said previously only relatives of certain people would become HCS officers, but due to the BJP government’s merit mission, children from poor families are now becoming officers without any “Parchi kharchi”.

“Good governance means making citizens’ lives easier and ensuring they receive the benefits of government schemes. Therefore, in line with the Antyodaya vision, the sole goal of the selected officers should be to ensure that the benefits of government policies reach the last person in society,” said Saini.