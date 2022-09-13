CM lays foundation stones for projects worth ₹61 cr in Drang
Dharamshala: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur today presided over the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthaapna ke 75 Varsh’ programme at Hardgalu of Drang Assembly Constituency of Mandi district and inaugurated developmental projects worth ₹61.2 crore on Monday.
Addressing a public meeting, the chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh had established many milestones during its glorious journey of 75 years. The chief minister said that unprecedented development had taken place in the state during the tenure of the present government. Efforts had been made by the state government for the overall development of each region of the state and every section of society, he said.
The CM said that the state government had provided every possible help to the people during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also listed the development works carried out in the Drang assembly segment in the last five years.
On this occasion, the chief minister announced ₹10 lakh for the construction of a sports ground in Government Senior Secondary School, Kufri. He also announced the upgradation of Government Middle Schools, Khil, and Futakhal to Government High Schools. He said that science classes would be started in Government Senior Secondary School, Gharan, and Government High Schools of Gahang, Sanwad and Garlog would be upgraded to Government Senior Secondary Schools. The chief minister also announced making a budget provision for the construction of the Press Club building in Padhar.
Structural audit of 16 condominiums begins in Gurugram
The proposed structural audit of 60 condominiums in the city began on Monday, with the department of town and country planning (DTCP) issuing work orders to four empanelled firms for 16 projects to be covered in the first phase. Technical experts will carry out detailed visual inspections of stressed areas in these buildings and submit a report with their recommendations within 45 days, DTCP officials said.
IMD: This year may turn out to be wettest for B’luru since 2017
With over 1,590 mm of rain reported this year, the officials of the India Meteorological Department have predicted that 2022 could be the wettest year compared to 2017. With the incessant rainfall in September and October, 2017 was the wettest year for Bengaluru city, with 1615 mm of rain. Bengaluru recorded about 131.6mm rain in a 24-hour-period ending September 5, the second highest single-day rain in September in 34 years.
Service pipelines shifted, gelatin sticks installed at Chandni chowk
The National Highways Authority of India, Pune district administration, and other concerned authorities have speeded-up work related to the demolition of the old bridge at Chandni chowk, including finalisation of traffic diversions. On Monday, 'gelatin sticks' for blasting the old bridge were installed in its pillars. As per the information shared by the NHAI, the major focus currently is on shifting service pipelines and opening up connecting service roads for vehicular movement.
Centre close to finalising policy to regulate development in greenbelt villages
The GDA policy, which was first put up for public scrutiny in February 2021, was made part of the draft Master Plan of Delhi-2041 that is likely to be notified by the end of this year. As per the policy, regulated development can be undertaken in 65 greenbelt villages such as Dhansa, Mitraon, Tikri Kalan, Kapashera, and parts of Rajokri, Ghumanhera, Bamnoli and Bijwasan.
Cong releases ‘PSI scam-related’ audio of BJP MLA, Bommai says will examine
The state unit of Congress on Monday released a video allegedly involving a BJP MLA's purported conversation with a man in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the audio involving the BJP MLA will be examined and if something wrong was found, he would get it investigated, as reported by PTI. The statements come on the day the monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature commenced.
