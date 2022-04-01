CM Mann hails GoI for awarding CoE project to PAU, Ludhiana

The Government of India (GoI) has awarded a Centre of Excellence (CoE) project ‘Development and Integration of Advanced Genomic Technologies for Targeted Breeding’ to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann thanked the Union government for awarding the project, which aims to boost agriculture diversification, to PAU.

The project has been awarded by the department of biotechnology (DBT),wherein a grant of ₹27.91 crore has been provided for a period of five years for strengthening of infrastructure, research activities for cutting edge research in agricultural biotechnology, human resource, travel, conducting advanced trainings and workshops for capacity building.

CM Mann said this research project will also lead to the development of crop varieties with better yield potential, tolerance to emerging diseases, enhanced nutritional quality for attaining food and nutritional security.

Notably, wheat and rice have brought a major shift in the cropping system and as a result, area under other crops has reduced significantly particularly in Punjab. This rotation has resulted in over exploitation of water, increased use of fertilizers and degradation of soil health. There is a strong need to strengthen research activities on pulses, oilseeds, vegetables and fruit crops and revisit our priorities for providing economically viable alternatives to the farmers.

Vice-chancellor D K Tiwari congratulated the CoE team and said PAU scientists have big challenges ahead, however, their commitment will lead to successful outcomes, which will give PAU a new direction.