CM Mann holds closed-door meet with AAP leaders

Bathinda Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leaders, including legislators from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency. The CM had reached Bathinda on Wednesday evening but did not interact with the media. (ANI)

Mann, who is also the party state president, discussed the party’s election strategy in the meeting.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to sources, state agriculture minister and AAP candidate from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who represents Lambi segment, apprised the party leadership regarding the preparedness for the upcoming elections.

The CM had reached Bathinda on Wednesday evening but did not interact with the media.