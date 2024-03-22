 CM Mann holds closed-door meet with AAP leaders - Hindustan Times
CM Mann holds closed-door meet with AAP leaders

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2024 07:46 AM IST

According to sources, state agriculture minister, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, apprised the party leadership regarding the preparedness for the upcoming elections

Bathinda Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leaders, including legislators from the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency.

The CM had reached Bathinda on Wednesday evening but did not interact with the media. (ANI)
Mann, who is also the party state president, discussed the party’s election strategy in the meeting.

According to sources, state agriculture minister and AAP candidate from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who represents Lambi segment, apprised the party leadership regarding the preparedness for the upcoming elections.

The CM had reached Bathinda on Wednesday evening but did not interact with the media.

