CM Mann meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail, discusses LS poll outcome

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Tihar jail in Delhi and discussed the party’s performance in the just-concluded Lok Sabha (LS) elections, party sources said. It was the first meeting between Mann and the Delhi chief minister after the Lok Sabha poll results which came out on June 4. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann met Kejriwal for the first time after the end of the Lok Sabha elections the result of which came out on June 4.

Kejriwal is lodged in the Tihar jail in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress dealt a blow to the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP and SAD, winning seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab even as two Independents registered a surprise victory.

The AAP could manage to win three seats of Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur. The AAP recorded a vote share of 26.02% in the general elections, up from 7.38% in the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Meanwhile, one assembly segment is going to fall vacant after MLA and cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer’s election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

The party had fielded eight MLAs, including five cabinet ministers in the Lok Sabha polls but only Hayer could register victory. The party is also getting ready for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly segment which will be held on July 10. The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an AAP legislator.

Meanwhile, AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, in a post on X, denied certain media reports pertaining to cabinet reshuffle.