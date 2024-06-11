After poll drubbing, CM Mann says AAP vote share up

Despite his party facing a drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said AAP won three of the 13 seats and its vote share had also increased as compared to the 2019 general election. Replying to a question, he said his party had won only one seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and its vote share was just 7.5%. “This time, we won three seats. We wrested the Sangrur seat, which is our stronghold,” Mann said, adding that his party’s vote share increased to 26% this time. According to chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Congress got 35.5 lakh votes whereas AAP polled 35.2 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress had won seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats. AAP managed to win only Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Sangrur against its target of winning all 13 constituencies.

Mann said while the Congress got 35.5 lakh votes, AAP polled 35.2 lakh votes. Commenting on the rival parties’ performance, the CM said the Congress’ vote share declined from 40% in 2019 to 26% this time. The BJP, which drew a blank, lost its Hoshiarpur stronghold, he said. Mann said many of the candidates of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lost their security deposits. Mann said his party was reviewing the poll outcome and the shortcomings would be removed.

Slamming the BJP for its ‘400 paar’ slogan, Mann said, “Now, they (BJP) do not call it the Modi government. They have started saying the NDA government. They have realised that they fell short of the majority mark. Now, the dictatorship will not work now.”

He also said the pending ₹91 crore had been released for the post matric scholarship scheme. He claimed that 50% decline had been witnessed in the students seeking immigration to Canada as state-of-the-art technical education was being imparted to students.

Ready for bypoll

CM Mann said the state government had geared up for the Jalandhar (West) assembly by-election on July 10, necessitated after AAP MLA Sheetal Angural resigned on March 28. His resignation was accepted by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on May 30. The state government will hold a meeting on finance and power on Tuesday.