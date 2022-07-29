CM Mann puts speculation to rest, says Ghai will take over as AG soon
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday dismissed speculation over the delay in the official notification for the appointment of senior advocate Vinod Ghai as the new advocate general of Punjab, stating that he will take over soon.
Mann said that the AG (Ghai) is a very capable lawyer and will work in the best interest of the state. The CM had on Tuesday announced that Ghai is being appointed as the new AG in place of Anmol Rattan Sidhu who had tendered his resignation.
The delay in the notification, however, triggered speculation about disagreements in the ruling dispensation over the choice of the new advocate general. Replying to a question from reporters, Mann denied any differences between him and any party leader. All these rumours were being spread by the opposition parties as part of their efforts to thwart the growing popularity of the AAP in other states, the CM said after the cabinet meeting here.
Mann also hit out at Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann for calling Bhagat Singh a “terrorist” and stated that the legendary freedom fighter will always remain an ideal for the youth. “Who are they to say that somebody was a terrorist? Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh attained martyrdom at the age of 23 years. He is an ideal for the youth and will always remain so,” he said, criticizing the SAD (Amritsar) chief for the “shameful” remark.
SAD lashed out at govt
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab for the proposed appointment of Vinod Ghai as Punjab advocate general.
“The decision to appoint Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim’s lawyer Vinod Ghai as the new AG of Punjab has exposed the conspiracy politics of the AAP,” said party’s general secretary Balwinder Singh Bhundar.
Bar council backs govt decision
Amid controversy over the Punjab government’s decision to appoint Vinod Ghai as the advocate general, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday said that lawyers should not be targeted for the clients they represent.
A statutory body with one lakh members in two states and Chandigarh said that it has become a common practice across the socio-political spectrum to speculate, malign, ridicule and cast aspersions on members of bar only for the reason that they represent/once represented clients who do not find favour in opinions or discourse. “Morally associating lawyers with their briefs/clients, whom they represent, is beyond logical parlance. A lawyer is a patriot in pursuit of justice, confined to his brief/client only to the extent he represents such interest in courts and this allegiance, by itself, must not be construed as having personal affection beyond brief,” said BCPH chairman Suvir Sidhu. Suvir is son of outgoing AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
