CM Mann should resign on moral grounds: Bajwa

As a resurgent Congress bounced back in Punjab by winning seven of the 13 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Partap Singh Bajwa, the leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, who led his party's campaign in the state, on Wednesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to resign on moral grounds after AAP's poor show in the polls. In an interview to Vishal Rambani, Bajwa claimed that the AAP-led state government will not complete its full term as voters have rejected the party. Edited excerpts:

The poll outcome is not only a verdict against the BJP at the Centre but also against AAP and SAD in Punjab. The so called ‘Modi magic’ and polarisation attempts by the saffron party didn’t work as the BJP drew a blank in the state after a gap of 26 years. Voters have expressed faith in the Congress, and we are grateful.

The results vindicated my decision of not having any tie-up with the AAP in Punjab, and the party high command acknowledged it. In the northern India, Punjab Congress did the best as it won seven seats. Our performance is more valuable as we are neither in power at the Centre nor in the state. In 2019, when Congress won eight seats, we were the ruling party in the state. Out of the 117 assembly segments, the Congress has won maximum 40, while AAP was reduced from 92 to 32. Most importantly, turncoats like Preneet Kaur and Ravneet Bittu were routed as the public rejected such party hoppers.

The threat to Constitution, Agniveer scheme for youth, denial of justified demands of farmers, threat to businessmen from gangsters and poor law and order were the main issues which were raised by the Congress and people voted for us. I worked tirelessly to ensure victory.

If the CM has some morality left, he should own the defeat and resign. Results have shown the mirror to the CM, who was claiming a 13-0 clean sweep. Already there are lot of power centres and troublemakers in AAP. I am saying with authority that the AAP will not complete the term and collapse before 2027. Punjabis are regretting voting for AAP in 2022 and now want an educated and experienced CM.

Let me reaffirm again, we are against the BJP at the Centre, thus the AAP joined us in the India bloc. In Punjab, the Congress has emerged as a replacement for AAP, which has lost the faith of the people. Congress will continue to oppose AAP in the state. The CM is playing in the hands of the BJP, which wants to divide and polarise Punjab.

Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa have been elected as MPs and they should now work for the voters of their constituencies and fulfil their poll promises. The public should evaluate their performance. It’s a design by the BJP to polarise Punjab through central agencies and the inexperienced chief minister failed to tackle such moves. Punjab already bore the brunt of such designs in 1980s and voters should be careful while exercising their rights.

I am ready for it and the Congress will win both elections. I have set a goal to bring the Congress back to power in 2027 and to give a responsible and effective government. Congress workers are now enthusiastic as they see that the AAP will be replaced by the Congress.