CM misleading people for political gains: Khaira

Congress' legislator from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Saturday charged chief minister Bhagwant Mann with making "false" statements to claim achievements of his government to "mislead" voters ahead of the byelections in four assembly segments. At a press conference in Faridkot after convening the Punjab Kisan Congress meeting, Khaira said that contrary to the claims of the CM, the state witnessed three major canal networks catering to farmers across Punjab post independence.

“The CM has been claiming that since independence, no new canal has been constructed and that the proposed Malwa canal is the only exception. This is a blatant lie as Sirhind feeder, Bhakra mainline and Bist Doab canals were made after independence,” the MLA said.

Khaira said a dharna would be started soon in the Faridkot judicial complex to highlight Mann government’s failure in making efforts for justice in various cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and crimes related to the same in the last nine years.

He said sacrilege accused Pradeep Kler was made approver and his role in the crime was not being probed. Khaira said the supply of substandard fertiliser to Punjab farmers is concerning as the state government has not initiated a criminal investigation against the culprits. “The government is limiting the whole episode by cancelling licences. Also, the poor supply of fertilisers has left the farmers worried about meeting the demand of 5.5 lakh tonnes for the forthcoming rabi crop season,” said Khaira.