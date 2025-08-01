CM releases 52-cr crop loss compensation to farmers

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday released over ₹52 crore as crop loss compensation to 22,617 farmers whose crops were damaged due to hailstorms and heavy rains during the 2024-25 rabi crop cycle. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini garlanding the statue of Shaheed Udham Singh during an event in Sirsa. (Sourced)

The crop compensation has been calculated based on the crop damage data collected through the “Kshatipurti portal,” which was made operational between December 2024 and March 2025. Farmers across the state had registered their losses on the portal, following which assessments and verifications were carried out, a government spokesperson said.

While launching the revenue and disaster management department’s website, Saini said that through physical verification, about 57,485- acre land was found eligible for compensation. The assessment covered 15 districts namely Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Mahendragarh, Mewat, Palwal, Rewari, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in the state, and financial aid was sanctioned accordingly to support the affected farming communities, he added.

While Rewari district received the highest compensation amounting to ₹20 crore, followed by Mahendergarh ( ₹10.74 crore) Jhajjar ( ₹8.33 crore), Gurugram ( ₹4.07 crore), Charkhi Dadri ( ₹3.67 crore), and Bhiwani ( ₹2.24 crore). The other districts received varying amounts based on their verified affected areas and registered farmers.

The compensation amounts were calculated based on the affected area that was verified and in accordance with government norms for disaster relief.

Meanwhile, Saini unveiled a new official website (https://revenueharyana.gov.in/) of the revenue and disaster management department. He stated that through this initiative transparency will be ensured in the department and scope of leakages will be eliminated.

Cabinet Minister, Vipul Goel, who also holds the portfolio of revenue and disaster management, highlighted that Haryana is making strides in transforming land governance. He said that through initiatives like the Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project (HaLSMP) and the Modern Revenue Record Rooms (MRRR) project, the state aims to safeguard essential land data from both natural and man-made disruptions. These reforms are expected to bring clarity, transparency, and efficiency to rural and urban land management systems, he said.

Saini pays homage to Shaheed Udham Singh

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday paid homage to revolutionary Shaheed Udham Singh on his martyrdom day and termed his sacrifice as a timeless symbol of patriotism, courage and selflessness in India’s freedom struggle.

Addressing a state-level function at Baba Bhuman Shah Dham at Sangar Sarista in Sirsa on Thursday, Saini said that Shaheed Udham Singh laid down his life fighting against colonial oppression.

“His determination and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire generations to serve the nation with dedication, he added.

The chief minister announced to allot a plot to Kamboj Sabha in Panchkula and similar application from Kamboj sabha for land will be taken up on priority in Kaithal, Fatehabad and Jagadhri. The chief minister announced that Bara Suleman village in Hisar will be renamed as Udampura in the honour of the martyr.

The chief minister said that a government ayurvedic college and hospital will be considered after Baba Bhuman Shah after a feasible study.

“The rising demand for OBC reservation in Class I and II government jobs will be taken up with the OBC Commission,” he added.