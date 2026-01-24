CM Saini pushes for smart agriculture and industrial zones in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the state will soon develop one smart agriculture zone and one smart industrial zone, where farmers and industrialists will be provided with a range of special facilities and modern infrastructure. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the state will soon develop one smart agriculture zone and one smart industrial zone, where farmers and industrialists will be provided with a range of special facilities and modern infrastructure. (HT File)

The chief minister made this announcement while chairing a review meeting of the 2025-26 budget proposals announced by the industries and commerce department.

While reviewing the progress of construction of dormitories and single-room housing units for industrial workers in Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) in Manesar, Bawal and Kundli, the chief minister said that housing requirements in all industrial areas should be assessed. Saini said that wherever there is a need for worker accommodation, comprehensive housing plans should be prepared in consultation with concerned industrial associations. He said that providing affordable housing near workplaces would not only benefit workers but also enhance productivity and work quality.

Saini said that incubation centres be established in all industrial estates to enable startups to operate at concessional rates. Officials said that land has already been identified for a proposed incubation centre for Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing Technology at IMT Manesar, and for the electric vehicle and automotive sector at IMT, Kharkhoda. The process to establish incubation centres at other locations is also underway.

An official spokesperson said that in line with last year’s budget announcement, long-pending issues related to industrial plots allotted by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in various industrial estates across the state have been resolved. Full administrative and operational control of these plots has now been transferred to HSIIDC. Earlier, industrial plot owners faced considerable difficulties in obtaining occupation certificates, project completion certificates, and other approvals during the transfer of plots from HSVP to HSIIDC. The state government’s decision has brought major relief to industrialists.

The spokesperson said that the budget announcement made by the CM in 2025-26 estimates regarding concessional allotment of land for ESIC hospitals and dispensaries has been implemented. In future, land required for setting up ESIC hospitals or dispensaries from HSVP, HSIIDC, panchayats or other government departments will be allotted at 75 % concessional rates.

“The operation period of the Haryana Atmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022–25 has been extended by one year, up to December 2026. The CM directed officers to strengthen basic civic infrastructure such as sewerage, roads, drinking water supply and street lighting in older industrial areas that have now become part of densely populated urban residential zones,’’ the spokesperson said.

Reviewing other budget announcements, the CM asked officers to expedite implementation of key initiatives including the development of 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs), implementation of the One District One Product (ODOP) programme, development of a Zero Water Wastage Industrial Area as a pilot project at IMT Manesar, expansion of IMT Kharkhoda, implementation of the first phase of IMT Ambala, establishment of an IMT in Mahendragarh district, launch of a Make in Haryana programme on the lines of Make in India, and construction of a Cultural Centre in Gurugram.Saini also did a detailed review of the announcements made by BJP in its poll manifesto.