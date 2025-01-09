CM Saini to inaugurate Saraswati mohatsav

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the three-day International Saraswati Mahotsav 2025 in Yamunanagar on January 29, vice-chairman of Saraswati Heritage Development Board Dhuman Singh Kirmach said on Thursday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

He was chairing a meeting of the concerned officials at Adibadri, where he gave necessary instructions about the celebrations.

He said that the CM will chair the inauguration at Adi Badri in Bilaspur sub-division, where he will also lay the foundation stone of several development projects.

Kirmach further said that the closing event will be held at Pehowa in Kurukshetra on February 2.