Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
CM Saini to inaugurate Saraswati mohatsav

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 10, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the three-day International Saraswati Mahotsav 2025 in Yamunanagar on January 29, vice-chairman of Saraswati Heritage Development Board Dhuman Singh Kirmach said on Thursday.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT File)

He was chairing a meeting of the concerned officials at Adibadri, where he gave necessary instructions about the celebrations.

He said that the CM will chair the inauguration at Adi Badri in Bilaspur sub-division, where he will also lay the foundation stone of several development projects.

Kirmach further said that the closing event will be held at Pehowa in Kurukshetra on February 2.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
