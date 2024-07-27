CM Saini trying to take credit of works done during Congress’ rule: Hooda

In a veiled attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has no track record of the BJP’s nearly 10-year rule in the state, and he is falsely taking credit of the works done during the Congress regime. In a veiled attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has no track record of the BJP’s nearly 10-year rule in the state, and he is falsely taking credit of the works done during the Congress regime. (HT File)

Addressing Congress workers in Sirsa under party’s ‘Haryana Mange Hisab’ campaign, Hooda alleged that yesterday CM Saini had tried to take credit of seven works completed during the Congress regime in Fatehabad as he told the gathering that these works were done by the BJP government.

“Later in the evening, the chief minister and his government tried to bury the hatchet by suspending a government employee. Is the CM unaware that the BJP government failed to work in the last two stints, and they are trying to take credit for works done during my tenure,” Hooda said.

Hooda claimed that instead of giving a report card of BJP’s 10-year rule, the CM is counting works done during Congress’s regime in his report card.

The former chief minister alleged that the BJP regime will be known for attacking farmers, sarpanches, women wrestlers, government employees, scams in recruitment process, ransom threats to businessmen, high inflation and rule of gangsters.

“We will provide free treatment up to ₹25 lakh to every Haryana resident, 300 units free electricity, ₹6,000 per month elderly pension and 2 lakh vacant government posts will be filled, if Congress is voted to power in the assembly polls,” Hooda added.

Haryana Cong chief takes dig at Shah

Taking a dig at Union Home minister Amit Shah, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said that Shah alleged that the Union government had given ₹259 lakh crore to Haryana for development, however, the total budget of the nation counts at ₹48 lakh crore, which depicts how falsely the Union minister made this statement in Mahendergarh rally.