CM Sukhu denies ‘toilet tax’ claims in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday denied reports of a new “toilet seat tax” imposed by the state government, terming them “baseless”. The controversy arose following reports suggesting that the cash-strapped Himachal government was planning to impose a tax of ₹ 25 on toilets in urban areas. (HT File)

While, interacting with the media at New Delhi on Friday, he said such claims are baseless and should not be used for political purposes. “In the light of Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP is either playing the religion card or sometimes raising the fabricated toilet tax issue. No one should attempt to politicize issues purely for political gains, especially when the allegations are far from reality,” he said.

The controversy arose following reports suggesting that the cash-strapped Himachal government was planning to impose a tax of ₹25 on toilets in urban areas.

Sukhu’s reaction came after various BJP leaders, including Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, slammed the Congress government. “Unbelievable, if true! Whilst PM (Narendra) Modi ji builds Swachhata as a people’s movement, here is Congress taxing people for toilets! Shame that they didn’t provide good sanitation during their time, but this step will shame the country,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in a post on X.

Union Minister JP Nadda, who is on his two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, also criticised the state government over the move.

Sukhu said prior to Vidhan Sabha elections- 2022, the then BJP Government had introduced the free sops worth ₹5,000 crore, including provision of free water, in a bid to secure electoral success. Despite these measures, the people of the State voted in favour of the Congress Party leading to formation of Congress Government in the State. He said that free water was also offered to five star hotels.

Sukhu said in view of this, the present state government has taken steps to rationalise the water subsidy and decided to impose minimal charges of ₹100 per connection per month in the rural areas. He said families capable of paying the water bills have no issues in doing so in the interest of the State.

Meanwhile, replying to Sitharaman, Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, in a post on X, stated, “A political fuss. Narrative misrepresented at BJP’s highest level intentionally. “Unbelievable if true” Infact No Toilet Tax imposed in Dev Bhoomi. The HP government’s endeavour in quest of Mahatma’s dream of Gandhian living by making cleanliness and sanitation-misquoted. Contrarily, BJP’s government in 2018 imposed sewerage tax @200 + 10% increase per year, Congress government abolished it off.”

Additional chief secretary Onkar Chand Sharma said the notification issued on September 21 was withdrawn on the same day. “In Urban areas, the sewerage charges are 30% of the water supply bill but in some instances commercial establishments like hotels were found to be having independent water connections while using government provided sewerage connections. We had to put sewerage charges on them and as per a formula ₹25 charge per toilet seat was decided. This notification was issued on September 21 and was revoked on the same day,” he told the media on Friday.