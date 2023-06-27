CM Manohar Lal Khattar launches drug-free Haryana campaign

Looking to eradicate drug menace from the state, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched a state-wide drug-free Haryana campaign at a programme organised to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said “A multi-pronged strategy should be adopted to break the network of drugs. He urged the people of the state, social institutions and gurus to work together with determination under this state-wide drug-free Haryana campaign.”

The CM said a new task force will be constituted under the Nasha Mukt Haryana campaign. The task force would comprise members from all social and religious organisations, government representatives, police personnel, and representatives of concerned departments.

A smartphone app called “Saathi” has been developed to curb the unlawful sale of pharmaceuticals. The inter-state drug secretariat has been established at Panchkula, and software “Hawk” has been developed to keep a record of the database of illegal activities. Besides, an awareness campaign is being run in the state. For this, mission teams have been constituted from village level to the state level.

‘Drugs’ a social evil: Haryana governor

Karnal Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said all sections of society should join hands against the drug menace, dubbing it a “social evil.”.

Addressing a programme organised in the city to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he said, “Drug addiction is a social evil. Society should get united in this war against drugs and people should announce a social boycott of those spreading drugs. The police should also deal with them strictly.”

The governor said every section of the society should come forward and make efforts for the destruction of drugs, adding that the youth should come forward and make efforts to make Haryana drug free.

The governor also visited the drug addiction centre at civil hospital and interacted with the people admitted there. He said drug menace is a big problem in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir and other states.

“Drug addiction not only ruins a person’s life, but also creates consequences for the entire family, thus affecting the society now the entire world is suffering with this problem,” he added.

Dattatreya said the central government along with state government is taking proactive steps to curb this menace. He added that the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment started the drug-free India campaign and 14 districts of Haryana have been included under this campaign. Moreover, 105 drug de-addiction centres have been set up in the state and many organisations like Red Cross Society, Child Welfare Council have been engaged to educate people against drugs.

Haryana social justice and empowerment minister Om Prakash Yadav, meanwhile, called upon the common man to try to get rid of drug addiction first from himself, then from home and then from the family.